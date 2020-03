West Virginia health officials say 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Mountain State.

Sunday's update from The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) also reported the first death.

An 88-year-old woman from Marion County died Sunday.

The new cases brings the total number to 124.

As of Sunday, the DHHR says 3,108 West Virginians have been tested, with 2,984 coming back negative.