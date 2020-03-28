West Virginia Attorney General sending warning letters to landlords

The West Virginia Attorney General is sending warning letters to landlords who are threatening to evict tenants who can not pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement on Thursday, calling the attempted evictions “unconscionable.”

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has issued an order to stop evictions in all but emergency cases within the state court system.

Morrisey says most eviction proceedings do not qualify as emergencies.

Any tenant receiving an eviction letter or threat from a landlord can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-368-8808.