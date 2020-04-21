'We're gonna test Kentucky': Pike County site wraps first day of COVID-19 tests

Kroger Health's COVID-19 testing tents have popped up across the commonwealth as part of a state-wide effort to provide better access to testing in Kentucky. One of those tents, stationed in Pikeville, wrapped up its first day of testing Tuesday.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, by 4:30 p.m. the tent, located in the parking area near Valley Elementary and Shelby Valley High School, tested 118 people.

According to Kroger's Andrea Keller, 1,000 tests are available and the goal of the tent is to administer around 300 tests per day.

"My goal is to run out of tests so that we can have accurate results for this region," Keller said.

She said testing is open to people around the area, not just in Pike County.

"Governor Beshear has done a fantastic job of making sure that we're gonna cover all of Kentucky. We're gonna test Kentucky," she said.

Pike County Health Department Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the access to tests is something people should not neglect.

"One thousand additional tests, which has been made available to us, is more than we've been able to test in Pike County to-date," she said.

She said the testing is quick and painless. Tests are sent to Gravity Diagnostics and results are released to patients within 48 hours. Those results are also sent to the state health department.

Registration is required for testing and those interested should be in one of the three tiers to meet the qualifications. More information is available on The Little Clinic's website .