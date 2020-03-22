'We're a UPIKE family': Students, professors adapt to an online semester

Students with the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) are now taking all their classes online.

Officials made this decision as a precaution to the COVID-19 virus. They said it is a different routine.

"It's really required us to be innovative and adaptive and really pull together," said Cathy Caudill.

Caudill is a professor of Pathology at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine.

"Understandably, there's been a lot of anxiety from the students," Caudill pointed out.

She said anxiety is met with the small campus "mentality."

Caudill is one of many professors who chose to teach their lessons through an online video.

"It was very little discussion of content and more just checking in and making sure that people are doing okay, that people had the resources that they needed at home to be successful and to continue on with their studies," explained Caudill.

While embarking on foreign territory, employees are taking extra steps to make sure their students are comfortable.

"So for instance, I've been experiencing with virtual office hours with students," Caudill pointed out.

There are around 125 students still living on campus.

All classes switched to an online format on March 16th.

"Many of our students don't have good internet access at home or they have food insecurity or housing insecurity. So we needed to provide a place where those students could still eat regularly and have a safe place to live" Dr. Burton Webb explained.

Dr. Webb is the President of UPIKE. He said the university on the hill poses as more than just an institution.

"But schools like the University of Pikeville, where we talk about the UPIKE family all the time, we take that very seriously," Dr. Webb pointed out.

He told WYMT his employees are making sure students stay on track with the resources they need.

UPIKE is staying open for students without access to housing, food or technology.

"UPIKE is open for business. We're still teaching students. We're still educating folks," said Dr. Webb.

As the classroom may look different, their family mentality remains the same.

Right now, officials with the University of Pikeville have not made a decision to hold, or not to hold, a graduation ceremony this spring.