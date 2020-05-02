Wendy's undergoing temporary supply shortages

You may have recently noticed that some of the menu items at Wendy's are unavailable here in Hazard.

The restaurant chain has signs over some of the menu items saying they are not available at the time due to supply chain issues.

Wendy's released a statement to WYMT saying: "As you’ve likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment. We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants."