Weekend Forecast: Warmer temps keep scattered rain chances around

Welcome to Friday! The weekend is near and it looks more like summer than mid-May.

Today and Tonight

Today looks very similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back into the low 80s. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around, especially later this morning and in the heat of the day this afternoon.

Tonight, our scattered rain chances linger under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low 60s for most. Some sheltered valleys could get in the upper 50s.

The Weekend

The warmer temperatures stick around this weekend but we will add in a few more rain chances.

Highs both days will be in the 80s. Sunday looks a touch warmer ahead of a cold front that will swing here in the evening and overnight hours. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around Saturday and Sunday, but will increase in coverage by Sunday night. Lows will drop into the 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

Get that rain gear back out to start the new week on Monday. The cold front moving through will do two things: It will ramp the rain chances up and it will cool us down some. Highs should only get to around 70 before falling into the mid 50s overnight.

After looking drier earlier this week, it looks like most of next week will feature scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures. The good news is that our highs look to rebound closer to 80 by the end of next week heading into Memorial Day weekend.

