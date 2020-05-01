Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return, more rain Sunday

It's been a cooler start to the month of May, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend. Clouds will start to clear out this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The Weekend

Saturday will be amazing as mostly sunny skies finally return to the mountains! Highs will get into the mid to upper 70s! Get out and enjoy it. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Sunday we'll start the day out with a mixture of sun and clouds, but more clouds and rain chances return later Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

I think most of the rain chances move out by early Monday morning and we'll see sunshine return again by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sadly, soggy conditions return once again Tuesday with highs remaining in the lower 70s. Scattered rain chances continue Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Cooler temperatures look to return by the end of the new week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël