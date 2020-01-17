Weekend Forecast: Soggy beginning, cold end as winter returns

Cold front number two for the week is approaching the mountains and behind it, it's definitely bringing back the winter chill.

Today and Tonight

It's going to be a cold start to your Friday, with most locations waking up in the mid-20s. Some early sunshine will turn into mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Daytime highs should get to the low 40s for most.

Tonight, look for cloudy skies with rain chances late. We'll drop into the upper 30s for lows.

The Weekend

Saturday looks messy. The rain chances increase as the front moves through and it will be windy. Some of our models are trying to show wind gusts of up to 50 mph. It will be a similar situation to last weekend without the storms. Power outages and wind damage could be an issue. We'll keep a close eye on it. We'll top out in the low 50s before crashing into the mid-20s Saturday night. The rain chances linger into Saturday night, but should be gone by early Sunday morning.

Skies will start to clear on Sunday, but it won't help with temperatures. We'll hover right around freezing for a daytime high and drop into the mid-teens for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

Think warm thoughts as we start the new week. The sun will be out, but it definitely won't be warm Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Monday and get just above freezing on Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night will be frigid, dropping into the mid teens again.

Thankfully, the sunshine sticks around for most of the week and by Wednesday, our temperatures get back into the 40s and should be in the 50s by the weekend.

