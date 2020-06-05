Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times today, drying out Saturday and Sunday

Rain chances continue for a bit longer before hopefully wrapping up sometime this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Chances for scattered showers and storms will be around for the first half of the day before starting to clear out. Skies will alternate between partly to mostly cloudy depending where you are and what time of day it is.

The rain and the clouds will keep temperatures down a little bit, but it will still be humid. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, skies clear and outside of a stray chance, we should stay mainly dry. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

The Weekend

The sunshine Saturday will crank up the heat once again. Daytime highs will soar back into the upper 80s. Scattered chances for showers and storms are possible, thanks to a passing cold front, but it looks drier overall than Friday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s overnight.

Sunday looks pretty nice. The cold front will knock a little of the humidity down and drop our temperatures back into the lower 80s. Clear skies Sunday night take us down into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

The heat and humidity returns quickly for the new work week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. We look to be dry Monday with a few rain chances late Tuesday.

Wednesday into Thursday more scattered showers and storms are possible with highs in the low to mid-80s. Those could include the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal if it makes it to the Gulf Coast early next week. Stay tuned!

