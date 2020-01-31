Weekend Forecast: Soggy at times, milder temperatures

Get your rain gear back out. You're going to need it at times the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

It's shaping up to be a dreary Friday across the mountains, but today, at least we'll see some rain chances instead of just cloud cover. We'll start the last day of January fairly dry, but rain chances will increase, especially this afternoon as the front edges closer. Highs should still top out in the low 50s.

Rain chances continue tonight in scattered form as lows drop to around 40.

The Weekend

The scattered rain chances stick around for the first day of February on Saturday. It'll be a touch cooler too as the front passes through the region. Highs will only be in the mid-40s for most. The rain chances start to wrap up early Saturday night and the clouds should start to move out late. Lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday is literally a sun day. That bright ball in the sky finally returns to the region and temps will soar into the mid to upper 50s. Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday look pretty good! Lows will drop to around 40 under mainly clear skies Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine mixed with some clouds continues into the new work and school week, but rain chances return late in the evening and they may stick around for a while. Highs climb into the low to mid-60s on Monday and only drop to around 50 on Monday night.

We stay mild Tuesday and early Wednesday, before those temps start to slide. Unfortunately, most of next week looks soggy and by the end of the week, could turn a little wintry. Still lots of time to go on that, so don't get your hopes up too much snow lovers.

We'll keep you posted!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.