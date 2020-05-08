Weekend Forecast: Soggy Friday leads into drier Saturday and Sunday

A soggy Friday is ahead, but an overall nicer weather pattern is ahead, at least condition wise.

Today and Tonight

We'll start the day with stray to scattered rain chances, but by mid to late morning, if you didn't take the rain gear with you when you leave, you'll regret it. Based on the latest model data, we will break our first record of the next few days this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to get to around or just above the 50-degree mark today. The record minimum high for today is 57 set back in 1992.

Tonight, the bulk of the moisture moves out fairly quickly. If there is any left over by the time the temperatures get cold enough, we could squeeze out a few snowflakes, especially in the higher elevations. A Freeze Warning kicks into effect for most of the region starting at midnight and runs through 9 a.m. Saturday. Widespread frost is likely and lows will drop into the upper 20s, breaking the second record of the next 24 hours. The record low for Saturday morning is 35 set back in 1983. If you can't bring those sensitive plants in, do everything you can to protect them.

The Weekend

Sunshine makes an appearance for both weekend days, although we add some rain chances late on Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s for most, which, you guessed it, could break another record for minimum high temperature, which is 55 set back in 1984. Lows Saturday night will drop back into the mid-30s, which will break the old record low of 38. More frost is likely, so again take those plant precautions. Sunday we should get to around 65 during the day and down to around 40 overnight. We might be close on the Monday morning record low, which is 39.

Extended Forecast

We start the new week with the potential to break a couple more records. I've always heard they were meant to be broken, but still. It's May.

After a few early morning rain chances on Monday, skies clear right back to sunshine and that trend will hang around for much of the week. Highs on Monday should get into the mid-50s, but the record minimum high is 58, so we may stay under that one. Monday night should be our last potential record-breaker as lows drop into the mid-30s. The record low for Tuesday morning is 40.

Highs will make a steady climb through the rest of the week, getting close to 80 by Thursday and Friday.

