Weekend Forecast: Scattered rain chances, mild temperatures continue

If you liked yesterday's temperatures, we're going to hold onto them through the weekend. They might even be a little warmer the next couple of days!

Today and Tonight

It will be a very mild start to the day, with many locations waking up in the 60s. We'll make a run at 80 today, but we won't have as much sunshine as we did on Thursday. Look for mainly cloudy skies, with some peeks of sunshine likely throughout the day.

While some stray chances for showers and storms are possible, especially north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, I think most of us stay dry. Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows only drop into the low to mid-60s.

The Weekend

Look for sun and clouds on Saturday with those stray chances for showers and storms again. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the mountains under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. I think any stronger storms we see would be Saturday night as a front swings through. We'll keep a close eye on that. Temperatures will be close to or just above 80 during the day and drop into the mid-60s overnight.

Rain chances will continue into early Sunday before wrapping up and giving way to some late-day sunshine. Highs will be cooler, but will still be near or just above the 70-degree mark. Lows will drop to around 50 under mainly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies will start the week on Monday. Highs will continue their cooler trend, but will still top out in the mid-60s.

Monday night, Tuesday and into early Wednesday, rain chances will be the name of the game. The temperature slide will also continue. Highs will only be in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with Wednesday being the cooler day of the two.

We'll clear out Wednesday afternoon and for Thursday. April is coming!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.