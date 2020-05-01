Weekend Forecast: Rain ends today, sunshine returns

Welcome to May! We survived April and the forecast looks a little better for the first few days of the new month.

Today and Tonight

A few pesky showers will hang around this morning, mainly in the far eastern counties. Those should end by mid to late morning. The clouds, however, will take a little longer to move out. I am, however, fairly confident that we will see the sunshine at some point late this afternoon regionwide. Highs will be warmer, climbing back into the low 60s.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping to around 50.

The Weekend

Saturday can be summed up in one word: Sunshine. It's looking like an amazing start to the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s, so get out there and soak it up. Don't forget to still social distance though!

Sunday, we should see some early sun, but the clouds return later in the day and the rain chances return by Sunday night. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances will hang around for a bit on Monday morning, but we clear right back out, briefly, by the afternoon. We'll hold on to those 70s for daytime highs.

Tuesday, a new cold front rolls in and the forecast looks pretty soggy. Highs will be in the mid-70s but will drop into the low 50s overnight.

After some early morning chances Wednesday, the rest of next week looks dry.

