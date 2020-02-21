Weekend Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures

Clear skies continue tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper teens to lower 20s. Don't worry though, we will warm up nicely this weekend!

The Weekend

For the last weekend in February, the weather is looking awesome.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clear skies continue Saturday night with overnight lows dropping near 30°.

Sunday we look to get warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will move in later Sunday evening with rain chances moving back in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Soggy conditions return Monday with highs near 50°. Scattered rain chances continue Tuesday morning, but it looks like we'll get a break from the rain throughout the day Tuesday before our next system arrives. Highs will remain in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday more rain arrives with highs in the low to mid-40s. We could see temperatures drop below freezing which means rain could transition into snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a lot of time for this to change so it is something we'll keep an eye on over the next several days.

Looks like winter isn't quite over yet!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël