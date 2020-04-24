Weekend Forecast: Off and on rain chances, storms possible Saturday

We thankfully didn't see the wind and storms we were expecting on Thursday, but we did see the rain and that will continue into your Friday.

Today and Tonight

Dreary. That's a good way to sum up today. We'll see rain chances early and clouds for much of the day. There is a chance we could clear out some this afternoon, but I doubt it. The rain chances will move out by the afternoon. I think we see low 60s for highs today. If we do happen to see a little late day sun, maybe mid-60s.

Skies will clear some briefly tonight before the clouds start to move back in ahead of Saturday's cold front. Lows will drop down to around 50.

The Weekend

Saturday starts dry, but chances for showers and storms pick up as we head toward the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. I'm not terribly impressed with severe chances with this system and neither is the Storm Prediction Center. As of right now, we are not under any risk for Saturday. We'll let you know if that changes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and drop to around 50 overnight.

The rain chances linger through most of Sunday too as the cold front slowly pushes through the region. The high will be in the upper 50s around midnight and drop throughout the day getting into the low 40s by Monday morning. The rain should wrap up Sunday evening and skies will start to clear overnight.

Extended Forecast

We'll start the new week out with sunshine on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine continues throughout most of the day Tuesday with a few more clouds. Rain chances return late Tuesday night as a cold front looks to move in Wednesday.

After some early rain chances on Thursday, we should dry out by the afternoon as we wrap up April. The first day of May on Friday looks dry.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.