Weekend Forecast: Mainly sunny skies and mild temps

We're coasting toward the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Today and Tonight

Even though it's going to be a beautiful few days, you have to remember not to stop social distancing and not to gather in groups heading into the weekend. We're in a critical period for the surge of COVID-19 across the region. Enjoy the weather, but do it while staying healthy at home.

It will be another chilly start for those folks who have to out and about early. Sunny skies will push us up into the upper 60s for highs today. Clear skies will take us back down to around 40 tonight. Some spots may drop back into the 30s.

The Weekend

Sunny skies will be around both weekend days, although we'll add more clouds and some scattered rain chances into the mix on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s while lows drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

The latest models are trying to back off just a tad on rain chances for Monday. They will still be around, but look similar to Sunday and staying scattered. Highs will be in the mid-70s, so we can't complain about that.

The better rain chances come Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days look a bit soggy. Highs continue to hang out in the 70s.

We should start to dry out some by the end of next week.

