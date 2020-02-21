Weekend Forecast: Lots of sunshine and a warming trend

It's going to be a cold, but dry Friday and the weekend looks great too.

Today and Tonight

The skies have cleared and it's going to be a beautiful, sunny day. We'll start the day in the upper teens and low 20s and only get to about 40 today. I think most locations will stay in the upper 30s for highs.

Tonight, clear skies will be the story with lows dropping into the low 20s.

The Weekend

You can't beat the forecast for the last full weekend in February. Look for sunshine both days, but clouds will start to increase Sunday afternoon going into the evening ahead of the next cold front.

Some rain chances are possible late Sunday night heading into Monday morning. Highs both days will be in the 50s with lows in the upper 20s on Saturday night and upper 30s on Sunday night. Enjoy!

Extended Forecast

The forecast to start the last full week of the month of love is one you're not going to love. Rain chances return and they will be around through Monday before becoming more scattered on Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the 50s with lows in the low 40s.

We are watching a system that could get a bit wintry on us starting Wednesday. We'll keep an eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!

