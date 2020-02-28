Weekend Forecast: February wraps up with snow chances, March starts sunny

Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Bell, Harlan, Letcher and Wise County until Saturday morning.

Today and Tonight

The morning drive could be iffy for some as chances for snow return. Slick roads could develop quickly, so be sure to take extra care if you have to be out.

Chances for precipitation continue off and on throughout the day. I say precipitation because some locations in the northern counties will get close to 40 for highs while some in the southern parts of the area will likely stay in the mid-30s.

Snow chances pick back up tonight as temperatures drop. I think most locations above 2,000 feet will pick up 1-2" by Saturday morning. The rest of the area should see a dusting. There could be some locally higher amounts in both the lower and higher elevations depending on where the heaviest bands set up. Lows will drop in the low to mid-20s tonight.

Saturday and Sunday

Snow showers continue into the early morning hours Saturday, so be careful if you have to be out early.

Sunshine returns quickly and we should see highs near 40. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s or low 30s under clear skies.

March starts Sunday with sunshine early before clouds start to increase later in the day. Some locations could flirt with the 60-degree mark for daytime highs. As the clouds move in and rain chances pick up late Sunday night, lows will only drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Highs look to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the first few days of March. We'll bring in scattered rain chances Monday with soggy conditions continuing through early Thursday morning.

Right now, models are hinting at quite a bit of rain so we will continue to keep an eye on that closely.

