Weekend Forecast: Dry conditions prevail, sunshine returns later today

Happy Valentine's Day! I think you're going to LOVE this forecast, well mostly, at least. :)

Today and Tonight

It will be a cold start and a cold day overall on this Friday, but it's the weekend and that makes it better.

Look for early clouds and maybe even some flurries around this morning before the sunshine takes back over by the afternoon. There could be a few slick spots around, so be careful on the roads. Highs will only be around freezing today.

If you have plans with your sweetheart today or tonight, make sure you bundle up!

As mostly clear skies take over tonight, you know what that means. Lows will drop into the mid to upper teens overnight, so bundle up if you're out and about early on Saturday.

The Weekend

The weekend looks almost perfect. Look for more sunshine and highs near 50. We'll see more clouds Saturday night as lows get down into the mid-30s.

Sunday features some early sun before clouds take completely over. Highs will get into the low 50s before falling into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds are around for President's Day on Monday and temperatures will soar close to 60, so that will be nice.

Tuesday a new system will roll into town, bringing back rain chances, but temperatures stay mild, hanging out in the low to mid-60s early before dropping to around freezing overnight. Scattered chances for rain will be around on Wednesday, before clearing out to some late sunshine.

Enjoy the drier stretch of weather!

