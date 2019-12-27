Weekend Forecast: Cloudy skies, rain chances increase

The last weekend of 2019 looks cloudy and the rain chances will pick up.

Today and Tonight

Friday morning will be the mildest we will probably see for a long time, so soak it in. Temperatures will be in the 40s in the valleys and 50s on the ridges. Take the umbrella, because you may have to dodge a stray shower or two throughout the day.

Cloudy skies will keep us from getting as warm as yesterday, but it will still be well above average for late December. We'll be back into the mid to upper 50s for highs before dropping into the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows.

The Weekend

The clouds follow us into Saturday. We could see a few peeks of sunshine at times, but I wouldn't get my hopes up too much. The deeper into the day we get, the better our rain chances. Warmer air will make one more surge this weekend ahead of a big cold front that will do two things: Bring rain chances and a big cool down for the last few days of the year. Highs Saturday look to be in the low 60s before falling into the low 50s overnight.

Showers ramp up Saturday night into Sunday. Even with the rain, daytime highs on Sunday should push into the mid to upper 60s before crashing into the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Speaking of Monday morning, the rain will probably still be around for your morning drive. Skies should start to clear out by the afternoon and evening hours. Temps will struggle to climb, only getting back to near 50 for highs. We'll be back into the 30s overnight under mainly clear skies.

The last day of 2019 and the first day of 2020 look fairly quiet weather-wise, with right at average temperatures in the mid-40s for highs and 30s for lows. Look for sun and clouds both days, with a small rain chance on New Year's Day.

