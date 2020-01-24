Weekend Forecast: Chances for rain and snow possible

We're going to wrap up the work and school week with some soggy conditions.

Today and Tonight

Make sure you keep the rain gear with you at all times today. Rain chances will stick around pretty much all day during the daylight hours. Even with the rain, the highs should be in the low to maybe even mid-50s.

Tonight, most models have the bulk of the moisture pushing out fairly early, but we're going to keep scattered chances for rain or snow in play. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

The Weekend

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is more clouds than anything. We keep our scattered chances for rain or snow around on Saturday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. I don't expect any major impacts from this system. The highest elevations will have the best shot of seeing any type of accumulation and even that is a slim chance.

There could be a stray snow shower early Sunday morning, but other than that, I think the end of the weekend is just cloudy. Highs will be around 40. Lows both Saturday and Sunday night will be right around freezing.

Extended Forecast

Clouds look to hang around into Monday as we start the last full work and school week of January. I think we see some clearing by Tuesday, giving way to some sunshine mixed with the clouds for much of the week. Daytime highs Monday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s and lows look to be in the low to mid-30s.

Hard to believe February starts next Saturday. This month has flown by.

