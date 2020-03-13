Weekend Forecast: Calmer and cooler today, rain returns Saturday

After an active Thursday, conditions will be much calmer to end the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

A few scattered showers will be around early in the morning, but those should move out quickly. Temperatures will continue to drop for a little while with the passage of the cold front, but will stabilize and maybe even climb back toward the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Clouds will clear to some sunshine later in the day. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the overnight hours as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Unfortunately, the rain break doesn't last long. Saturday looks pretty soggy across the region, so maybe make indoor plans. It will be cooler too, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Chances continue Saturday night as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Chances continue on Sunday, but become more scattered in the afternoon. Highs will get back into the 50s.

We keep the rain chances around for much of the new work and school week in some form. The good news is that highs will climb back into the 60s and 70s by the weekend.