Weekend Forecast: Back and forth rain chances linger through the next three days

It will be another chilly morning for some and there are some changes coming to our forecast later today.

Today and Tonight

There could be a little patchy frost early this morning, but the sun should wipe that out pretty quickly. We'll see those sunny skies for the first part of the day, but we'll gradually add more clouds in ahead of the system moving in later tonight. Temperatures will soar though, getting close to 70 for some.

Tonight, that cold front moves in and ramps our rain chances up. Lows will eventually drop into the low 40s. The rain could be heavy at times.

The Weekend

The rain chances follow us into early Saturday before they start to pull away. Skies should clear briefly by the afternoon hours before starting to cloud back up Saturday night. Temps will be much cooler behind the front, only getting back into the upper 50s during the day and dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Sunday is starting to trend more toward the soggy side. We'll start the warming trend with our temperatures again, with highs climbing back into the low 60s, even with the rain.

Extended Forecast

Most of next week will feature rain chances, either in scattered or widespread form. Tuesday looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Thursday looks to be the soggiest day right now.

Highs will start to climb again as Dogwood Winter departs. We'll be in the 60s and 70s all week.

