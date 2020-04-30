Wedding bells come to a halt during the coronavirus outbreak.

In many people's minds, one of the best days of their life is their wedding day.

This is just one event that is impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, bringing wedding bells to a halt.

Nicole Shouse, the owner of 'The Perfect Place' event venue, says it is having a big impact on these couples' big day.

“We have some brides that have postponed. We’ve had one of our May brides moved to September. We’ve had one of our June brides move to June next year," said Shouse. “We’ve been helping them go through their guest list and letting them reschedule for a later date."

With guidelines in place, they are having to make adjustments and changes to their plans of walking down the aisle.

“It’s just hard to eliminate your grandparents or your lifelong friends out of your perfect day in the day that supposed to be the best," said Shouse. “We would normally sit the church pews like 3 foot apart we are going to sit them 6 foot apart make families sit on the pews with each other. “

Shouse says couples are making the most out of the unfortunate situation.

“I never thought there would be a day that your wedding favor was hand sanitizer and a facemask but that is what it has resorted to."

With the fluid COVID-19 situation Shouse says they will evaluate event dates and plans as the time comes.