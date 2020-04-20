'We want to make sure they get seen': Pikeville first responders celebrate healthcare workers with parade

Pikeville's first responders hit the roads with alarms blazing Monday headed for Pikeville Medical Center. But, the trip was not an emergency situation. It was all about appreciation.

The City of Pikeville's police and fire departments were joined by the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Coal Run Police Department and Kentucky State Police for an early-morning parade.

As healthcare workers at PMC were doing a shift change, the parade circled the building, passing the Pike County Health Department and other buildings on PMC's campus. According to Pikeville PD's Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the parade was all about shining a light on the men and women who are serving the community.

"We want to make sure everybody knows that they’re out here fighting the fight, trying to keep these people alive," said Conn. "You don’t see ‘em, but we want to make sure they get seen. And that’s what the lights and sirens and police cars were for this morning.”

He says many of those people work in areas that are often overlooked.

"t’s not just doctors, nurses, things like that," Conn said. "You’ve got maintenance, you’ve got housekeeping, you’ve got food people- people in the cafeteria- they’re all over there. They leave their families every day to battle this and try to get everybody through this."

So, the city's first responders wanted to give them a little recognition and try to pep them up with the parade. PMC employee Kansas Justice says it did not disappoint.

“I was on the third floor of the parking garage with our OR team and there was actually tears of appreciation," said Justice.

She said knowing that the people they look up to are taking the time to appreciate them is something she cannot put into words.

“We consider these guys heroes each and every day," Justice said. "And to see them honor our heroes and staff was just such a humbling and an appreciative time.”

A second parade is planned for Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. to reach more employees.

“They are part of our team. We feel that we are part of their team. But to see this this morning was just such an honor and a sense of pride for our employees," said Justice. "There is always togetherness here in the city.”

