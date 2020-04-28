'We want everyone safe': Corbin Farmer's Market opens with strict guidelines

On Tuesday, the Whitley County Farmer's Market had its opening day but had to follow CDC guidelines.

"We've got masks and gloves. We set up water points, water stations so costumers can wash their hands," said market manager Andrew Modica.

Guidelines included one shopper per family, social distancing and not touching items.

"For the vendors, one person will bag the produce and one person will handle the cash," said Modica.

The market usually features music, but they did not have any entertainment and did not encourage mingling.

Modica was nervous he would not be able to open, but after being named essential he is glad his customers are supporting local vendors.

"People want fresh produce and it's less people touching your produce cause it comes straight from the farmer to you," said Modica.

They even started a pre-order and curbside pickup option so people will have less contact.

"We expected to only have a couple orders but were in the double digits. We got quite a bit of orders on that so we're excited about that," said Modica.

The pandemic is boosting business for vendors Cortney Moses and Paul Dengel.

"When everything happened things just kinda blew up," said Moses. "Yeah, just the crazy demand so we're just truing to get as much stuff in the ground as possible it's just been kinda a crazy growing season," said Dengel.

They said it was hopeful to see people turning to local produce during hardships.

"When you have to rely on your local economies you want them to be strong, you know. You want them to be able to withstand something like this," said Moses.

The Whitley County Health Department was on site to make sure guidelines were followed.

The market is open every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at NIBROC park.