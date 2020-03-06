'We need to take a stand': Community fights back after Bible verse removed from locker room

Several days after the news of Letcher County Schools taking down a Bible verse in their high school locker room, the faithful community is fighting back.

The community is printing t-shirts with the same verse that was painted over.

"This is discrimination. They should not stop us from wanting to have our opinions too. Are we supposed to be to the backside of everything? I don't think so," said Debbie Osborne, the owner of Deb's Place in Whitesburg.

Double Kwik passed them out at Friday night's regional tournament at Letcher Central High School.

"It's really important that we rally and stand together for something that we believe in," said Letcher Central sophomore Zachary Hall.

Hall said after the verse was taken down there was some disagreement between students.

"They would put the Bible verse back up, some people said that it was against the law to have religious things put up and you had controversy between students, but some of that has died down," said Hall.

These shirts are helping bring people together.

"It's really a refreshing thing to see is all the like unity that we have because we share something in common," said Hall.

The verse has a special meaning for Hall.

"I used to play football for LCC and I would walk in and look at that every single day and it would remind me to keep going on," said Hall.

250 shirts were handed out in the first 90 minutes of the tournament. Double Kwik plans to bring 750 more to Saturday's game.