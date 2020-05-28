'We love and miss you all': Families visit Hazard Health and Rehab

Assisted living residents reconnected with their families for the first time in nearly three months. Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center held a parade for their residents and family members Thursday.

"This is the first time some of our residents have seen their family members in two or three months," said Administrator, Charlotte Thornsberry.

Residents held signs and waved as family members and first responders circled the facility.

"We have helped them make posters to tell their family members how they feel and to tell them they love them, they want a hug, they miss them," said Thornsberry.

The caravan also went past the Veteran Center also.

"The County Judge Contacted us and wanted to do a parade for our residents and the residence and veteran center residents," said Thornsberry.

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation say they have options such as drive-bys and FaceTime for families to connect with residents.