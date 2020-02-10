'We lost some gifts': Harlan County foundation almost loses year's worth of donations

Those who experienced flood damage are looking ahead to what is next. They do not forget what they just endured.

Jeff Sims woke up to high floodwaters Thursday morning.

"And so we raced out here and the water was already up to the bottom of the floor," he said, talking about the Empty Stocking Fund storage space in Cumberland.

The water crept its way up the foundation, slowly made its way towards the toys. Most had been put up on palettes in case the water started to come in

"By the time we got the toys out of this area it was already 8 inches deep," said Sims. Some of the presents were recently donated by 'Toys for Tots' in Louisville - already wrapped and now destroyed.

"It was an early donation and we were already getting ready for next year."

The Empty Stocking Fund provided families in Harlan County with Christmas gifts and food baskets for the past three decades. At this time they were getting ready for an Easter Egg Hunt in April.

"We lost some gifts we saved most of them because we got out here in time. Each year it seems to be getting worse," said Sims.

Worse, for the low lying neighborhood and for the Mullins Family. The sheds for storage are constructed from wood. When it gets wet, it has the potential to rot.

"This time we thought we were prepared but the water went higher than it has ever been," he said.

But just when they thought hope was lost, the love shown in return was just as high.

They received a call that someone wanted to replace what was lost.

"They have over 150 stuffed animals for us. It is amazing how things work out. One disaster leads to a blessing in another way."

Allowing The Empty Stocking Fund to still be a blessing to others.

