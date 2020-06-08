'We kept the hiring process even though we did not have work': Dajcor moves forward despite setback

Around this time last year WYMT learned Canadian based company, Dajcor Aluminum, planned to invest nearly $20 million dollars in creating a plant in Perry County.

A less than 12 mile commute down Highway 15, you will find Dajcor Aluminum in Chavies.

Holding their ground breaking in November of 2019, Dajcor Aluminum expected to be operational. Companies with contracts patiently waiting.

"They have been waiting we were supposed to be up and running back in January...February," said Steve Everitt, Vice President of Operations at Dajcor Aluminum.

Amidst the pandemic, manufacturing and training processes were suspended.

"We kept the hiring process even though we did not have work."

Since the announcement of Dajcor Aluminum coming to Eastern Kentucky, the availability of 200 jobs came with it. Since then only 26 people have been employed and some are wondering when those other positions will become available.

Everitts says those 200 jobs are promised over a five year hiring contract.

"With those 26 employees as the business grows and we go into different shifts we will be adding employees to it. But it is a five year plan to get to those 200 employees," he said.

Explaining this type of expansion is different.

"We are not shutting down the manufacturing in Canada we are creating new customers. As they bring them in we add the equipment and then we hire."

Receiving their first shipment was a milestone to moving forward.

"They could go elsewhere instead of Dajcor, so the first shipment really tied us in with the company."

Bringing jobs to not only Perry County but Harlan, Leslie, Breathitt and Knott Counties.

"To open up new customers, you know grow our business in Kentucky and within a five hundred mile radius."

Utilizing a unique workforce from the mountains