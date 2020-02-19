'We have representatives from six different states': Team Rubicon joins relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky

Flood cleanup continues across Eastern Kentucky, while some flood victims waited to begin, others needed the extra help. Team Rubicon, an international organization made of veterans and first responders, came to Whitley County to begin grunt work to salvage what is left.

Team Rubicon was founded by veterans who remember the times their communities would help them.

"We go out and provide assistance to homeowners in mucking out of their homes," said Tim Anders, Territory Planning Manager for Team Rubicon. "It gives me the ability to gives us to give back to the community and help people that on their worst day survive and get through that moment."

Those in the midst of disaster longing to get back to their regular routines.

Four strike teams were in Whitley County. Going to homes, beginning each visit with an evaluation of the damage done. "Doing initial assessments to see can we get in touch with homeowners, can we help them in some way," said Anders.

Sometimes the initial process can become difficult as flood victims are away. Staying with relatives for safety reasons.

"That will cause like respiratory issues and long term health issues," he said. Along with debris, floodwaters bring mold and mildew into buildings.

"We pull all that out and put it on the curb to where they can go inside and start rebuilding."

Rebuilding not only their homes but personal lives as well. Clothes, dishes and mattresses were left behind.

This sized operation brings in team members from as far as 450 miles away. " We have representatives from six different states. We have great participation from around the country," said Anders.

Providing members with everything they may need including room and board and meals.

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization and all labor is done at no cost to the homeowner.