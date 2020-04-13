"We have four in the hospital": Jackson County nursing home battles COVID-19 outbreak

Last week, Governor Andy Beshear told us about how hard the pandemic was hitting Kentucky nursing homes. That includes a facility in Jackson County where half of the people there have tested positive for COVID-19.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT talked to Jackson County's judge executive Monday.

"You don't really expect something like this to happen in a small town, and McKee, Jackson County, probably one of the smallest towns that they are in the state," said Judge Executive Shane Gabbard.

Gabbard says they believe someone, possibly a worker, went into Jackson Manor Nursing Home not knowing they were positive.

About 80 staff and residents have been tested and 40 people tested positive. That includes eight staff members who work there but do not live in Jackson County.

"We have four in the hospital, they were residents. Three of them are faring pretty good. One of them is in critical condition," said Gabbard.

Gabbard said county officials are trying to get more personal protective equipment for the workers there.