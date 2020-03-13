All 7 senior citizen centers across region will close temporarily

In a news conference Friday morning, Governor Andy Beshear urged all senior citizen centers to temporarily close. This is all in an effort to help halt the spread of the coronavirus for those most vulnerable.

Research shows our senior citizens are more at risk to contract COVID-19. Stacie Noble, Associate Director for Aging Services for KRADD (Kentucky River Area Development District), expressed the need to take the recommendations to close seriously.

"We have been anticipating this for a little while now. The seniors are my life, they have been all these years and we just want to protect them," she said.

Starting Monday all seven senior citizen centers across the region will close for one week. The seniors who normally come to the senior centers will get a home-delivered meal. Staff will make daily phone calls.

"So if they need things then we will be able to try and help them."

In Knott County meals can be picked up from the center.

"The seniors will call in the day before and say 'I am going to be coming by to get my meal' and then they will hand that meal out to them," said Noble.

Some may wonder how our senior citizens are doing.

"I think the seniors are calm. They are probably calmer than all of us."

Upon arrival at the Denny Ray Noble Senior Citizens Center in Hazard, you can hear laughter and see smiles, but not everyone is as happy as they sound.

"Some of them are sad," said Sheila Halcomb, an employee and cook at Hazard/Perry County Senior Center.

Some of them talked about what they will miss the most.

"Oh I enjoy visiting with my friends, having Bible study and doing different activities," said Caroline Crawford.

"I play cards most times you know," said another senior.

And even after 16 years, Halcomb said she will miss doing the same thing.

"Cooking for them. Because I cook for them every day and I love watching them eat. Then they say, 'Oh thank you, thank you that was so good.' It makes me feel good inside."

"And I love picking these people up every day. We have fun on our bus," said Henrietta Schultz, a driver at Hazard/Perry County Senior Center.

Each senior left Friday, still with smiles across their faces, knowing that this is not 'good-bye' but 'see you later'.