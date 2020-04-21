'We did not get to live it out': Wolfe County senior reacts after finding out about no in-person graduation

With the announcement of students not returning to the classroom this academic year, Governor Andy Beshear also announced there will be no in-person graduations or commencements.

"It does not look like at this stage we are going to be able to have a regular in-person graduation, and certainly can not have an in-person prom," said Beshear.

These stirring emotions in seniors around the country.

"I think I knew when they said we were not going to go back until May 1st that they were going to just cancel it completely," said Erica Mattingly, a senior at Wolfe County Highschool. "It just kept getting more real and real and they kept pushing back school further and further."

Since NTI days began, Mattingly said she did not think it would go this far. "Yeah, we are just now learning that everything is over."

Speaking of her senior year and graduation.

"I have been waiting you know thirteen plus years for that," she said.

Kelly Mattingly, Erica's stepmom, offers advice to her all seniors out there.

"There is one positive they are not in this alone there are many other students out there that are right in the same boat with them."

Reminding Erica of a saying her mom used to say to her. 'This to shall pass.'

"College. I am excited to get there and meet new people, " she said. Mattingly will attend Northern Kentucky University.

But more than anything she wants others to understand why these last couple of months are so important.

"Because you are spending that time with your friends and you know saying your goodbyes before you go to college."

All while feeling a mix of emotions.

"It is a combination of both, I think sad because senior year is over and we did not get to live it out and finish it and more angry because of the reactions we are getting from other people," she said.

Reactions making seniors like Erica Mattingly feel they have no right to be upset.

"Seniors when they talk about losing their senior year and their prom and their graduation it is not to meant to take away from the loss of those who have passed away or those who have it way worse," said Erica. " Again everyone has lost something in this and for seniors, it was just those last two months of school that meant so much to them, and again not just high school seniors. College seniors as well and all grades. They all lost something. We all need to be there for each other especially during this time."

Even though Erica is not yet to accept the fate of the end of her senior year, she knows she will get through it and has much more to look forward to.