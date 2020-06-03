'We could finally take a breath': Cumberland Falls State Park reopens, gives local tourism a glimmer of hope

On Monday, Cumberland Falls State Park reopened after being closed since April 9.

The park is one of the top attractions in the area.

“Some of the figures I’ve heard in the past have been seven hundred fifty to eight hundred thousand people to the park every year," said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel.

The two month closure of the park was a hard hit for the already struggling local tourism industry.

Corbin Tourism had to cut their budget for the next fiscal year by 50 percent.

“Our function is to market this city as a vacation destination and we’ve had to significantly cut that marketing budget as well," said Kriebel.

The reopening of Cumberland Falls State Park brought a sigh of relief for Kriebel.

“We could finally take a breath," Kriebel told WYMT.

She said more hope is coming, as campgrounds are allowed to open on June 11.

“That will be huge you know the Cumberland Falls campground stays booked up all summer long and I anticipate that it will this summer too," said Kriebel.

Kriebel is encouraging people who are hesitant to travel to look to their home state when planning their summer vacation.

“Why not rediscover your own backyard?” said Kriebel.

On Wednesday, Karrina York came from Owen County after she heard the park was re-opening.

“It’s serenity, it’s God’s county, it’s beautiful. I’m so relaxed and just happy," said York.

She said she wanted to get back to her roots.

“Outside a little bit out of your normal COVID-19 routine is very beneficial to the soul," said York.

Kriebel did say tourism is picking back up. They doubled their website visits from last week.