"We can do this": Harlan County families forced to rebuild after flooding

Misty Collett said it is painful for her children to wonder what is next. She and her family woke up Thursday morning to the river raging in their backyard in Harlan County.

"This is what's left of my living room," Collett said as she walked through the damaged house. "It was already coming through the floors. I just all popped in all the sudden like, 'you had to go.' You couldn't stay in here no more. You had to get out."

Collett and her husband could only stand and watch as everything they worked for disappeared.

"I was up wondering how I was gonna do this and how I was gonna do that," she said. "Memories and hard work that we'll have to redo and rebuild, but we're a strong family. We can do this."

Collett said they will try to stay strong for her two kids.

"Your kids look at you and say 'I don't know where I'm gonna live' and you have to reassure them it's gonna be okay," the mother said. "It's a mess. It's gonna take a little bit to get it all cleaned back up. But we can do this."

One of the communities hit the hardest in Harlan County was Tremont. The water came up to the windows of trailers, tossing people's belongings through their houses. Mud was left everywhere.

Tony Taylor, who owns the trailer park, found many people still in their homes as the floodwaters rose around them Thursday morning.

"Had to beat on the trailer, blow the horns and wake them all up. They were all in bed. They didn't even know it had flooded out here," said Taylor. "So they had to wade in water to get out of here."

Taylor said each trailer will cost about $30,000 to repair, and he is still paying for damages from a flood two years ago.