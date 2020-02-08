'We call ourselves the middle man': 'With love from Harlan' steps up to show their love for the community

Those in Harlan County are still cleaning up the aftermath of high floodwaters this week. 'With Love From Harlan' collected donations to help flood victims get back on their feet.

In Harlan, they call themselves the middle man. "If somebody has a need we will put that need on our Facebook page," said Leslie Bledsoe, President of 'With Love From Harlan'. Within minutes of making a post, the need is met.

"So it has been very heartwarming and amazing and shocking at times," said Bledsoe.

Raising more than $4,000 in just a few days, the organization is able to help flood victims. On Saturday at the Harlan Center, volunteers set up to pass out cleaning supplies, food and gift cards to anyone who needed help. The allotted time for pickup is noon until 7 pm, but no later than thirty minutes, shovels and bleach started to become scarce.

"If we are not prepared, we are prepared to take donations online to where we can easily get money to purchase whatever the people need," said Bledsoe.

With no intention of running out, in shifts, volunteers would re-up on supplies. "Clorox, bleach, squeegees, shovels things like that. Just trying to help these people clean up."

Also handing out Walmart and Food City gift cards to buy other supplies such as milk and bread. "You can get you some water or whatever you need on Food City," said Bledsoe.

"Some of them lost everything. They will not be able to get back into their homes, " she said

Those like Melissa Hensley. Her trailer once sat in the Tremont Trailer Park, now completely destroyed.

"It was devastating but at least we were alive and we got out safe," said Hensley. "And thanks to the people of Harlan County they will help us get back on our feet."

Now moving forward to clean what is left, Bledsoe is thankful to be apart of a community that is so strong and dedicated.

"They have been there to support one another through so many tragedies. The flooding, Blackjewel. I do not think you could find that anywhere else. We are just a really close-knit community and we want to take care of each other, " said Bledsoe.

Among those to help was Jamie Roberts, Pastor of 'For God's Global Ministries. Just months before his church received a mass food donation, and again just a week ago. At the time Roberts said they did not need it, but now; look at God.

"We are just blessed. God is just awesome. When all this took place last month. God just knows the timing," he said. " We had a box truck show up to our church last night. That's where we got the drinks from."

Showing that no matter what the problem. Provisions can be made.