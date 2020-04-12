"We call it Resurrection Sunday": Drive- in service held at Knott County Sportsplex

While churches are unable to gather for in-person services, this Sunday's services marks a special day. Easter. One church in Knott County would not let that stop them from gathering on such an important day where everyone would be able to join.

Another Sunday service being held outside churches across the commonwealth, but this is not just any Sunday.

"We are here to proclaim the grandest miracle," Mike Caudill said, the pastor of Hindman First Baptist Church.

"We call it Resurrection Sunday when Jesus rose from the dead," Ashley Bell said, a church member of Hindman First Baptist Church.

Easter is one of the most commonly attended days for churches. This years' service bringing a new way of gathering. Pastor Caudill seeing fit to meet the Knott County Sportsplex to fit the larger congregation while following social distancing regulations.

"We want to be mindful of the fact that by doing it this way we are keeping everybody protected but yet still there is a visualization of the reality of our true fellowship," Caudill said.

Knowing that they will soon be back together again.