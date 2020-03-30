“We are truly all in this together.": Harlan County taking precautions to protect most vulnerable

Counties and cities across the region are implementing their own orders to combat the coronavirus and enforcing Governor Beshear's recommendations.

Harlan County has not yet seen a high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Matt Cope, Chief Deputy Sheriff, says that is not stopping them from enforcing recommendations to keep the community safe.

“We all need to be thinking that we do have a case here even though we do not. We need to think like that. We need to think that everybody that we come in contact with could potentially have it and that needs to affect our way of thinking of how we’re going about our business at this time," said Cope. “We also have deputies that are going throughout the neighborhood doing patrols in different areas and making sure people that are complying with social distancing recommendations."

Dan Mosley, Judge Executive, says closing parks is just one precautionary action taken by county officials to protect the most vulnerable.

“We are dispatching the road crews from their home. We have had to reduce some of the services that require people to come out of this building to do different things such as vehicle inspections," said Mosley. "We have a high rate of COPD and black lung issues that are respiratory problems and this virus impacts the respiratory system.“

Mosley also telling people to remember to not only think about themselves, but people like our parents and grandparents.

“We are truly all in this together. We all have our own specific role to play in this fight to beat this."

No matter what the future holds Mosley reminds us that the best way to get through this is together.

Harlan County officials are still allowing people to utilize the walking trails at parks that are not fenced in.