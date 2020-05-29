Wayne County man inspires others with his COVID-19 fight

He spent 25 days on a ventilator and and 70 in the main hospital, but this week, we're thrilled to report on another COVID-19 survivor, one from our coverage area.

Gary Abbott, a former principal and superintendent from Wayne County, told our sister station WKYT his battle started with a cough that later turned into a test for the virus, which came back positive.

"Then fever hit, and then all of a sudden I mean I couldn't move I was so tired I couldn't move," said Abbott.

His wife worked quickly to figure out what was wrong.

"He just kept getting sicker and sicker, but we just kept thinking it was the flu and pneumonia," said Regina Abbott.

He went to the hospital on March 18. Two days later, he was on the ventilator.

The two say it was brutal. Regina never gave up. She told WKYT's Sam Dick people from at least 25 other states and three countries prayed for Gary's health.

"I know in my heart that the reason I'm here right now is because of God's amazing grace to keep me here to try and inspire other people," said Gary. "You know, don't ever give up because [if] you give up, you're not gonna make it."

We showed you the video of Abbott's release from the ICU and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. If you missed it, you can see it below. He has since been transferred into the

When Abbott was moved out of the ICU, his health care team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital celebrated. You can watch that video below.

Abbott was just moved into a rehabilitation unit. He does not know when he'll be released from the hospital.