Wayne County man accused of trying to burn down family members' homes

A man from Wayne County faces arson charges after reportedly setting two homes on fire in Dunlow, including his mother’s, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday.

The fires were started at neighboring homes, the sheriff said.

According to Thompson, the suspect set fire to the front porch of his mother’s home and under the crawl space of a brother’s home. The second home had significant fire and smoke damage to the crawlspace and vinyl siding.

Larry Bevins, 49, of Dunlow, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.