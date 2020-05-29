Wayne County man accused of shooting a gun at man in Walmart parking lot

A man in Wayne County is accused of shooting a gun at another man in a Walmart parking lot.

Deputies say it happened Thursday night in Monticello. Investigators believe 23-year-old Zachary Baker found his girlfriend in a car with another man.

Deputies say the two men started fighting. At one point, investigators say Baker shot at the other man before driving away.

Deputies say Baker admitted to police about the encounter and then told deputies he threw the gun into the creek.

Deputies did not find the gun. Baker is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and tampering with physical evidence.