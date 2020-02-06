Watch: Water rushing over Elkhorn Dam in Jenkins

Water from behind Elkhorn Dam in Jenkins is overflowing into the streets downtown.

Courtesy: Tyler Fugate

Firefighters say no one is in danger of being evacuated right now.

We are told that it is normal for floodwaters to rush over the top of the dam in times like this. The dam is currently functioning properly, though the city does plan to make repairs to the 108-year-old dam in the future.

Mayor Todd Depriest stressed in an interview earlier this week that there is nothing to panic about as the structure is in no immediate danger of becoming compromised.

Photos/videos submitted by Tyler Fugate.