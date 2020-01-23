Watch: London Police officer passes football with local kids

Sometimes it's the little things that make us smile.

Screenshot // London Police Department // Facebook

A London Police officer was out on patrol when he came across a kid in front of an apartment complex.

The kid asked the officer to pass a football with him for a little while, and another officer caught the sweet moment on camera.

"When a kid asks you to pass a football while out on patrol, you do just that!" London Police Department wrote after posting the video on Facebook.