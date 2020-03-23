Watch: Gov. Beshear reports 2nd Breathitt County case, 124 total in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear was in Frankfort Monday night with the latest update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor announced 21 new cases, bringing the state's total to 124 as of 5 p.m. Monday. This includes Breathitt County's second coronavirus case.

He also said more labs are now able to test for COVID-19, which means more test results will be available sooner. Beshear then announced the Team Kentucky Fund, which will use donations to help people impacted by the outbreak. Those donations are tax-deductible.

You can watch the announcement in the video below:

The Martin County Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon that there is a positive COVID-19 case in the county. The test was performed on an 18-year-old woman at Frontier Medical’s Inez location last week.

Mayor Linda Gorton and Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh also confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in Lexington Monday afternoon.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear said the state hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

If you have questions about situations where you are concerned people or businesses are not following state guidelines/orders, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-597-2337.