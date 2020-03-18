Governor Beshear said baby tested positive, 35 total COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear and state officials updated Kentuckians on the latest COVID-19 developments as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the announcement in the video below:

As of Wednesday evening, nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19. One is a 8-month-old baby in Jefferson County. Beshear said the infant is in good condition and is being treated at home. He stressed that current data shows that it is very rare for children under 19 years old to get the virus.

The other eight new cases include an 88-year-old woman in Bourbon County and another woman in Jefferson County. While Beshear did not specifiy who that woman in Jefferson County is, the Lexington Herald Leader reports Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that his wife, Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides, tested positive for COVID-19.

During the announcement, Beshear got new results that included cases in Kenton, Fayette, Franklin, Warren and Clark Counties. He said they have not determined where the ninth new case is yet, but did say the case was in the WEDCO Health Department region, which includes Harrison, Nicholas, Scott and Bourbon Counties.

This brings the total cases in Kentucky to 35:

Jefferson: 9

Fayette: 8

Harrison: 6

Montgomery: 2

Clark: 2

Nelson: 1

Bourbon: 2

Lyon: 1

Kenton: 1

Warren: 1

Franklin: 1

Unspecified: 1

These numbers include the patient in Harrison County that recovered and the 66-year-old man in Bourbon County that died while sick with the virus. Governor Beshear said people should expect confirmed cases in every county eventually, and that health officials are prepared for that.

On Tuesday, the governor ordered certain businesses that encourage congregating and cannot operate while also complying with social distancing rules must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday. This includes gyms, community centers, concert venues, theaters, sporting events, and hair and nail salons.

During Wednesday's update, Beshear did mention a certain Bingo parlor in Pike County and stressed that it "ought to be closed by the end of the day." This refers to concerns some people had when dozens of people gathered at the Mark 4 Bingo hall Tuesday night.

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.