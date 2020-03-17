Watch: Governor Beshear announces 1 new COVID-19 case in Lyon County

Governor Andy Beshear and state officials are giving Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 update. He started by explaining how to talk to your children about the virus.

The governor then announced one new confirmed case in Lyon County. This brings the total confirmed cases to 26:

Jefferson: 7

Fayette: 7

Harrison: 6

Montgomery: 2

Clark: 1

Nelson: 1

Bourbon: 1

Lyon: 1

These numbers include the patient in Harrison County that recovered and the 66-year-old man in Bourbon County that died while sick with the virus.

The Kentucky General Assembly started back on Tuesday amid concerns about COVID-19. Beshear and legislative leaders say numerous precautions are being taken as critical legislation is waiting to be passed.

You can watch the announcement in the video below.

If you have any questions, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.