Watch Live: Gov. Beshear with the latest COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear is in Frankfort Tuesday night with the most recent updates on COVID-19's outbreak in Kentucky.

You can watch the announcement in the video below when it starts:

The Laurel County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon that the first COVID-19 case in the county is confirmed positive.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear said the state hotline is getting about 2,400 calls a day.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

If you have questions about situations where you are concerned people or businesses are not following state guidelines/orders, you can call the following new hotline: 1-833-597-2337. Labor Cabinet staff will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will respond to messages left after hours.