Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 5th COVID-19-related death, 35 new cases

Governor Andy Beshear is back in Frankfort Wednesday night for his daily COVID-19 update. The announcement started with a video geared towards pre-school children.

Beshear then announced 35 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 198. He also said the fifth person in Kentucky has died from COVID-19-related causes. The patient was a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County with underlying health issues.

The governor also mentioned that one of the new cases is a patient who recently returned from Spring Break out-of-state.

Unemployment benefits are now open to those who are self-employed, substitute teachers and childcare workers, among others.

Governor Beshear also said that the Kentucky National Guard will station some soldiers and airmen in hospitals across the state. This is to help hospital staff as they struggle with depleting resources.

"The Kentucky National Guard is accustomed to working with the law enforcement agencies in our state," said Brig. Gen. Rob Larkin, Assistant Adjutant General, Army. "From natural disasters to yearly high profile events like the Kentucky Derby, providing support to help increase the effectiveness of law enforcement is a task our force has conducted during both good times and under challenging conditions."

An executive order was issued Wednesday morning, which includes a detailed list of which businesses are considered "life-sustaining" and can stay open. All other businesses must close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

If you have questions about situations where you are concerned people or businesses are not following state guidelines/orders, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-597-2337. Labor Cabinet staff will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will respond to messages left after hours.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department confirmed several more COVID-19 cases in the area. As of Wednesday morning, there is one new case in Pulaski County and three new cases in Wayne County.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also get the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.