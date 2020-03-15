Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Sunday 4:20 p.m.

Gov. Beshear announced there are two more confirmed cases in Kentucky. This makes 20 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There is one patient still in critical condition. They do not expect the patient to recover.

Gov. Beshear said Ohio is closing their restaurants and bars. He said if people do not follow social distancing guidelines he will be forced to also close restaurants and bars in Kentucky.

Sunday 3:30 p.m.

During Saturday's news conference Gov. Beshear confirmed there are now 18 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There are six cases in Harrison County, four in Jefferson County, five in Fayette County, one in Bourbon County, one in Montgomery County and one in Nelson County.

No cases are confirmed in Eastern Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said the patient in Nelson County has been forced into home isolation after refusing to follow quarantine protocols.

He did say one patient was in critical condition and "might not make it".

In the news conference, Gov. Beshear asked all hospitals across the state to postpone all elective procedure by mid-week. He also asked all child care centers to plan for closure within 72 hours.

Click here for Kentucky's official coronavirus website.